Outsunny Garden Shed Storage with Locking Door Foundation Vent Brown

Keep your garden equipment and outdoor essentials locked away securely with this metal shed from Outsunny. Built from galvanised steel for strength, it comes with a lockable double sliding door on the front for easy access and four vents for air to circulate and prevent moisture buildup. The garden tool shed is finished with a protective weather coating and a floor foundation for it to stand level on the ground.