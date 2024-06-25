HOMCOM Concrete Effect Square Bar Table with Stools for 4 People Grey

This is simple and sophisticated style, from HOMCOM. Bring this five-piece dining set into your home for an easy update. The frame of each piece is made from metal for a strong and supportive core, fitted with durable MDF tops. The grey marble-effect of the tops present a minimal look which are great left as they are or dressed up. The purposely compact design allows you to tuck the stools cleanly under the bar table when done: a great space saver, whatever your room size.