Outsunny 9kg Half Round Parasol Umbrella Base Resin Outdoor Garden

This Outsunny half round parasol base is a great accessory to have to accompany your half round parasol. Design to work perfectly this this type of parasol, it will be able to reduce the amount of space it takes. The base has a flower pattern to suit any outdoor setting, it holds the umbrella pole securely and evenly in place. This is a necessary item to have to complete your outdoor setting.