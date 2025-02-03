Outsunny Wooden Garden Storage Shed Tool Storage Box, 77 x 54 x 179 cm

The backyard storage shed from Outsunny is an ideal solution for organizing all your garden tools and equipment. You can place small items on 3 shelves and store bigger tools in the larger area. This vertical storage shed is made of durable pine wood and cedarwood for a sturdy and strong construction. The wooden surface covered with waterproof paint and the roof with asphalt help provide added protection outdoors. The tool cabinet is designed to be an elegant and practical addition to your garden.

Large storage for your tools Compact size is space saving Fir wood is sturdy and durable

