PawHut Pet Stair Dog Cat Step Ladder Climb with Soft Comfort Plush

An ideal solution from PawHut to help your pets enjoy places hard for them to reach. This cat tree for indoor cats can also be a comfortable place for them to rest, relax and sleep on. Featuring particle board and soft faux fur. The innovative incline of each step reduces the amount of stairs needed to climb, eliminating stress on your pet. Its lightweight and portable design assures easy movement while offering stability.