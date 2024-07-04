Outsunny 11.3x9.2ft Garden Storage Shed with Sliding Doors, 2 Vents Grey

Easily add storage space to your property with this garden storage shed from Outsunny. This metal tool outer house storage shed is made from corrugated metal, so it's tough and sturdy. Double sliding doors for easy entry, with two ventilation holes to keep the inside aerated. This Outsunny tool shed is for the seasons ahead. Floor foundation is not included.