kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Storage Organizer Open Inside Shelves

Bathroom storage doesn't always have to be clean and contemporary. If you're looking for something a little different - go for this on-wall storage cabinet from kleankin. A slightly boxy shape pairs with the mid-grey tone for some retro rustic charm. It is formed of a main mirrored cabinet and three side shelves for a mix of open and discreet storage. The top panel is flat for extra holding room. Made from MDF, the structure is pretty sturdy and is suited to moisture-filled environments.