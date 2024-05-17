HOMCOM 3-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, Table & 2 Chairs Rustic Brown

Turn small dining spaces into something welcoming, thanks to this HOMCOM dining set. Comes with a rectangular table and two matching stools to sit with company

both formed in an Industrial-style design for a trendy look. Each frame is made from metal for strength, featuring a bottom bar to rest feet. When done, the chairs fit flush underneath the table, so they don't get in way.