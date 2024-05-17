Outsunny 3(m) Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank Grey

This wall parasol from Outsunny is a great addition to anyone who wishes to have a patio umbrella but has limited space. This has been designed so that the pole can stand flush against a wall. Our balcony sun umbrella is ideal for balconies or small gardens. The unit is made from a metal frame and the covering is durable polyester. This solar parasol is a great product and a great solution for any balcony or patio.