Outsunny Garden Wooden Trellis Planter Box Raised Bed with 4 Wheels

Give plants a beautiful place to grow and flourish, thanks to this Outsunny raised garden bed. A duo design, combining a planter box and back trellis, you can use the box for flowers, vegetables and plants - the planter with trellis is ideal for growing plants and vines. Made from fir wood, the structure is strong and coated in varnish for gentle protection outdoors. Complete with four wheels to roll around easily.