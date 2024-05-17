Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Wooden Trellis Planter Box Raised Bed with 4 Wheels
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Wooden Trellis Planter Box Raised Bed with 4 Wheelsimage 2 of Outsunny Garden Wooden Trellis Planter Box Raised Bed with 4 Wheelsimage 3 of Outsunny Garden Wooden Trellis Planter Box Raised Bed with 4 Wheelsimage 4 of Outsunny Garden Wooden Trellis Planter Box Raised Bed with 4 Wheelsimage 5 of Outsunny Garden Wooden Trellis Planter Box Raised Bed with 4 Wheels

Outsunny Garden Wooden Trellis Planter Box Raised Bed with 4 Wheels

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.99

£85.99/each

Outsunny Garden Wooden Trellis Planter Box Raised Bed with 4 Wheels
Give plants a beautiful place to grow and flourish, thanks to this Outsunny raised garden bed. A duo design, combining a planter box and back trellis, you can use the box for flowers, vegetables and plants - the planter with trellis is ideal for growing plants and vines. Made from fir wood, the structure is strong and coated in varnish for gentle protection outdoors. Complete with four wheels to roll around easily.
A decorative wooden box with classic designWith a spacious and deep planter on the bottomNonwoven fabric in the box prevents soil erosion

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here