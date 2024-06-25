PawHut Double Rolling Bird Cage with Removable Metal Tray and Storage

Keep your pet stimulated, secure, and happy with an indoor parrot cage starter kit with a rolling stand from PawHut. Our cage provides plenty of living space and room for activity. This birdcage with wheels includes 4 wood perches and 4 plastic food containers for your birds to enjoy. Keep them secure, keep them secure, but also keep them happy, active, and occupied for a long life worth living. The 2 slide-out metal trays on the bottom are designed to catch birdseed and clean up a breeze. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size