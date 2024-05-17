Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 3 Pieces Bar Table Set Height Table 2 Stools with Storage Shelf
image 1 of HOMCOM 3 Pieces Bar Table Set Height Table 2 Stools with Storage Shelfimage 2 of HOMCOM 3 Pieces Bar Table Set Height Table 2 Stools with Storage Shelfimage 3 of HOMCOM 3 Pieces Bar Table Set Height Table 2 Stools with Storage Shelfimage 4 of HOMCOM 3 Pieces Bar Table Set Height Table 2 Stools with Storage Shelfimage 5 of HOMCOM 3 Pieces Bar Table Set Height Table 2 Stools with Storage Shelf

HOMCOM 3 Pieces Bar Table Set Height Table 2 Stools with Storage Shelf

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£129.99

£129.99/each

HOMCOM 3 Pieces Bar Table Set Height Table 2 Stools with Storage Shelf
This HOMCOM three-piece dining set is perfect for small spaces - think flats and studios. Two-tone design, formed of a black metal frame and brown wood-effect table tops for an industrial design to make a modern statement. The stools are tall, armless for freedom when seated. They both tuck under the table, so they don't take up too much space, with bottom rests for your feet. Table features three shelves on the outside, giving you handy holding room. A cool dining spot for you and company.
Crafted from quality particle boardSuitable for use in the dining roomkitchenpub3tier side shelf for easy storing

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here