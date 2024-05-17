HOMCOM 3 Pieces Bar Table Set Height Table 2 Stools with Storage Shelf

This HOMCOM three-piece dining set is perfect for small spaces - think flats and studios. Two-tone design, formed of a black metal frame and brown wood-effect table tops for an industrial design to make a modern statement. The stools are tall, armless for freedom when seated. They both tuck under the table, so they don't take up too much space, with bottom rests for your feet. Table features three shelves on the outside, giving you handy holding room. A cool dining spot for you and company.