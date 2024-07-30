Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Industrial Rectangular Dining Table Set with 4 Stools
image 1 of HOMCOM Industrial Rectangular Dining Table Set with 4 Stoolsimage 2 of HOMCOM Industrial Rectangular Dining Table Set with 4 Stoolsimage 3 of HOMCOM Industrial Rectangular Dining Table Set with 4 Stoolsimage 4 of HOMCOM Industrial Rectangular Dining Table Set with 4 Stoolsimage 5 of HOMCOM Industrial Rectangular Dining Table Set with 4 Stools

HOMCOM Industrial Rectangular Dining Table Set with 4 Stools

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

HOMCOM Industrial Rectangular Dining Table Set with 4 Stools
Create a beautiful interior relaxing space with this stylish and contemporary 5-piece bar table set. It will surely satisfy your demands for beauty and practicality. This set also saves space when not in use by allowing the chairs to tuck directly beneath the table, so it's perfect for an apartment or small home. Seat four guests around this cozy bar table set or break out a deck of cards for a fun
Includes four tall stools and a large tableStrippedback designA solid and durable structure

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here