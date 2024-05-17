Outsunny 7 Pieces Rattan Dining Sets with Tempered Glass Umbrella Hole

Bring everyone outside this season with this Outsunny rattan sofa dining set. The corner rattan dining set includes six chairs and a large table, making it ideal for entertaining guests. Each corner is made of tough aluminium wrapped in PE wicker for a garden-ready look that is long-lasting and resistant to mild weather damage. When the sun is shining, the rattan garden dining set's dining table can be equipped with a parasol to keep you comfortable and protected.