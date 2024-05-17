HOMCOM 3-Piece Dining Set with 2 Matching Chairs and 1 Table, Black

Relax with friends the right way - put this three-piece set from HOMCOM into action. It's formed of a bar table and two matching chairs, with the chairs tucking neatly underneath for a compact size when not in use. The thick and flat MDF table and seat tops can be reliably used everyday, with the steel frame ensuring a tough structure. A great addition for all home and small dining spaces.