PawHut Outdoor 4PC Dog Pet Agility Training Starter Obstacle Set

For dogs, physical activity and mental stimulation are both important to have a happy, healthy life. With this Pawhut pet agility set, your pets can get trained and have a lot of fun. This dog agility obstacle benefits both owners and pets, owners can teach their pets new tricks whiling playing, and build a close relationship with them. It's lightweight for quick and easy setup and convenient transport with the carrying bag, you can use it on the grass or any flat ground.