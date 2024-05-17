PawHut Foldable Chicken Wire Mesh, for Rabbits, Ducks, Geese, 1 x 25m

Have outdoor space? Then you'll benefit from this PawHut wire mesh fencing. Whether it's for protecting plants, ponds, poultry or other small animals, this will do the job excellently. Its solid steel wire has PVC coating to withstand different weather conditions. Thanks to its flexibility, you can set it up into different shapes to suit your needs, whilst the tight weaves provide extra security, ensuring nothing gets in or out. When done, roll the fence up for simple storage.