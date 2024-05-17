Marketplace.
image 1 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mounted Cupboard with Shelf
image 1 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mounted Cupboard with Shelfimage 2 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mounted Cupboard with Shelfimage 3 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mounted Cupboard with Shelfimage 4 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mounted Cupboard with Shelfimage 5 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mounted Cupboard with Shelf

kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mounted Cupboard with Shelf

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£32.99

£32.99/each

kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mounted Cupboard with Shelf
An easy way to keep your bathroom space clean and tidy: this kleankin bathroom mirror with shelf. With a large mirrored door outside, it's easy to see and get ready whenever you want. Inside, there's an adjustable shelf, giving you two storage areas and the shelf is adjustable to three different positions for more dedicated storage. Fix on the wall and transform your bathroom instantly with this small bathroom cabinet.
Wallmounted design;Large storage space;Adjustable shelves;

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here