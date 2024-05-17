HOMCOM Industrial Bar Height Dining Table Set 3 Pieces Bar Set, Shelf

Introduce style into your dining times with this three piece set from HOMCOM. Focusing on an industrial design, the dark brown and black colourway is versatile so it works in plenty of differently-styled living spaces. The table comes with three side shelves to give you convenient and discreet storage. Using steel for the frames, each piece is sturdy so the set can be used everyday without hesitation. Finished with adjustable feet to keep the balance at all times. The only place to gather round mornings and evenings this season.