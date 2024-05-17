Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Sliding Keyboard Tray Storage Drawer Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Sliding Keyboard Tray Storage Drawer Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Sliding Keyboard Tray Storage Drawer Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Sliding Keyboard Tray Storage Drawer Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Sliding Keyboard Tray Storage Drawer Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Sliding Keyboard Tray Storage Drawer Black

HOMCOM Computer Desk with Sliding Keyboard Tray Storage Drawer Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£54.99

£54.99/each

HOMCOM Computer Desk with Sliding Keyboard Tray Storage Drawer Black
This HOMCOM computer desk boasts a totally unique design you'll instantly fall for. Its obscure shape is formed of a moderately-sized tabletop, a keyboard tray, an open side shelf and a bottom drawer - giving you plenty of room to work and keep your papers etc. stored and organised. Made from particle board, the structure is durable and robust, with a smooth melamine coating to protect against light marks from daily use. It's finished with a soft fabric drawer for discreet storage. A must for home/office spaces which like to look different.
Slightly compact sizesuitable for smaller spacesRounded corners for safetyFeatures a mediumsized desktopa bottom drawer

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here