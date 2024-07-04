Homcom Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, White

For all its style, comes equal functionality - this HOMCOM bathroom cabinet. Two mirrored doors make a sleek design, whilst the inner storage keeps bathroom essentials together and out of sight. Mirrors mean you can see yourself to get ready. Inside two shelves create three storage levels and the upper shelf can be fixed to three different positions or removed entirely: helps to fit in differently-sized products. When ready, all you have to do is fix to the place you want it.