Marketplace.
image 1 of Homcom Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, White
image 1 of Homcom Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, Whiteimage 2 of Homcom Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, Whiteimage 3 of Homcom Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, Whiteimage 4 of Homcom Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, Whiteimage 5 of Homcom Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, White

Homcom Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.99

£89.99/each

Homcom Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, White
For all its style, comes equal functionality - this HOMCOM bathroom cabinet. Two mirrored doors make a sleek design, whilst the inner storage keeps bathroom essentials together and out of sight. Mirrors mean you can see yourself to get ready. Inside two shelves create three storage levels and the upper shelf can be fixed to three different positions or removed entirely: helps to fit in differently-sized products. When ready, all you have to do is fix to the place you want it.
Adjustable shelf accommodates different itemsMirrored doors to see easilyWallmounted design is spacesaving

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here