Outsunny Set of 2 Raised Garden Bed Metal Planter Box with Safety Edge

The raw, unpolished design of these two Outsunny planters makes them a must for outdoor spaces. Easy to blend in with natural surroundings, they are ideal for every garden. Made from galvanised steel, each piece is tough and the open bottom design means there's direct contact with soil for maximum growth. Complete with rubber-sealed top to pick up and carry safely. Comes in a set of two for double the growing power.