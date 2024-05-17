Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Safety Edging
image 1 of Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Safety Edgingimage 2 of Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Safety Edgingimage 3 of Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Safety Edgingimage 4 of Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Safety Edgingimage 5 of Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Safety Edging

Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Safety Edging

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£43.99

£43.99/each

Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Safety Edging
The raw, unpolished design of this Outsunny planter makes it a must for outdoor spaces. Plus, with its customisable size and shape, how you want it is up to you and its great for growing a variety of different plants throughout the year. Made from galvanised steel for a tough shell, the open bottom design means there's direct contact with soil for maximum growth. Complete with rubber-sealed top to pick up and carry safely.
Made of thick painted steel that does not warp;Keeps weeds away and drainage with an open bottom;A rubber seal protects the top edge;

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here