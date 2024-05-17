HOMCOM 9 Inch Air Circulator Fan 70 Oscillation Carry Handle Black

Stay comfortably cool during those hot summer afternoons and nights with this fan from HOMCOM. It is easy to use and perfect for home and office use. It features three variable speed settings for personalised comfort. The 70 degree oscillation, 90 degree vertical tilt allow you to direct air to a specific point. It's finished with a carry handle and rotary switch for easy operation