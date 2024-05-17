Outsunny 2.7m Metal Frame Garden Furniture Parasol Half Round Umbrella

This Outsunny solar parasol is a great addition to anyone who wishes to have a balcony parasol half but has limited space. This garden umbrella is ideal for balconies or small gardens and someone who wishes to still have the illusion of a full parasol. The patio umbrella is made from an metal frame and the covering is a UV resistant waterproof PE cloth. Our sun umbrella is a great product and a great solution for any balcony or patio.