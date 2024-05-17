HOMCOM Small Computer Table Wooden Desk Keyboard Tray Storage White

This compact computer desk is a simple but extremely useful addition for the home desk is spacious enough to carry work out peacefully. Made from thick particle board in a fresh finish, this sturdy and durable piece is crafted into a design which features a slide-out keyboard tray, CPU stand, two open storage shelves and a large worktop. Smooth on top, the non-scratch melamine surface is easy to clean and maintain, making it perfect for busy lifestyles.