Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Safety Edging

The raw, unpolished design of this Outsunny planter makes it a must for outdoor spaces. Plus, with its customisable size and shape, how you want it is up to youa and its great for growing a variety of different plants throughout the year. Made from galvanised steel for a tough shell, the open bottom design means there's direct contact with soil for maximum growth. Complete with rubber-sealed top to pick up and carry safely.