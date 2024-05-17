Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 5 PCS Industrial Boxy Table & Stool Set Cool Dining Seating
image 1 of HOMCOM 5 PCS Industrial Boxy Table & Stool Set Cool Dining Seatingimage 2 of HOMCOM 5 PCS Industrial Boxy Table & Stool Set Cool Dining Seatingimage 3 of HOMCOM 5 PCS Industrial Boxy Table & Stool Set Cool Dining Seatingimage 4 of HOMCOM 5 PCS Industrial Boxy Table & Stool Set Cool Dining Seatingimage 5 of HOMCOM 5 PCS Industrial Boxy Table & Stool Set Cool Dining Seating

HOMCOM 5 PCS Industrial Boxy Table & Stool Set Cool Dining Seating

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

HOMCOM 5 PCS Industrial Boxy Table & Stool Set Cool Dining Seating
Bring family and friends together in style with this space saving dining table and chairs from HOMCOM. It's formed of five pieces - four square stools and a square table, giving room to sit, dine and relax. Black in colour, the frame of the dining table with chairs provides a cool contrast to the wood-effect seats, whilst still keeping a classic tonal palette to suit every style decor. Each chair can be tucked in beneath the table top when not in use to save space.
Each piece is crafted into a coolWill still look good over the yearsFormed of a bar table and four stool chairs

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here