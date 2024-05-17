HOMCOM 5 PCS Industrial Boxy Table & Stool Set Cool Dining Seating

Bring family and friends together in style with this space saving dining table and chairs from HOMCOM. It's formed of five pieces - four square stools and a square table, giving room to sit, dine and relax. Black in colour, the frame of the dining table with chairs provides a cool contrast to the wood-effect seats, whilst still keeping a classic tonal palette to suit every style decor. Each chair can be tucked in beneath the table top when not in use to save space.