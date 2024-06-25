HOMCOM Gaming Desk Cup Headphone Holder Adjustable Feet Home Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Transform your gaming time with this PC desk for gaming from HOMCOM. Made from particle board for a durable and reliable structure, the gamer desk features a large main worktop, a cup holder and a hanging hook, giving you everything you need to keep everything together. Steel legs keep the balance in check, and adjustable feet ensure this desk will be balanced even on unsteady ground. It's finished with a cable organiser on the back so the wires keep untangled and out of your way.

Transform your gaming time with this PC desk for gaming from HOMCOM. Made from particle board for a durable and reliable structure, the gamer desk features a large main worktop, a cup holder and a hanging hook, giving you everything you need to keep everything together. Steel legs keep the balance in check, and adjustable feet ensure this desk will be balanced even on unsteady ground. It's finished with a cable organiser on the back so the wires keep untangled and out of your way.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.