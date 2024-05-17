HOMCOM 3pc Wooden Kitchen Cart Trollet Table and Folding Stools

This 3 piece counter height table chair set from HOMCOM offers you a great place to entertain your friends or family for a dinner or wine night in the comfort of your own indoor space. It features a table and 2 matching counter stools that tuck neatly underneath the table when not in use. Standing on 6 smooth rolling casters, this serving cart is easy to move from room to room. Suitable for a compact kitchen or dining room