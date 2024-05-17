Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 3pc Wooden Kitchen Cart Trollet Table and Folding Stools
image 1 of HOMCOM 3pc Wooden Kitchen Cart Trollet Table and Folding Stoolsimage 2 of HOMCOM 3pc Wooden Kitchen Cart Trollet Table and Folding Stoolsimage 3 of HOMCOM 3pc Wooden Kitchen Cart Trollet Table and Folding Stoolsimage 4 of HOMCOM 3pc Wooden Kitchen Cart Trollet Table and Folding Stoolsimage 5 of HOMCOM 3pc Wooden Kitchen Cart Trollet Table and Folding Stools

HOMCOM 3pc Wooden Kitchen Cart Trollet Table and Folding Stools

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.99

£89.99/each

HOMCOM 3pc Wooden Kitchen Cart Trollet Table and Folding Stools
This 3 piece counter height table chair set from HOMCOM offers you a great place to entertain your friends or family for a dinner or wine night in the comfort of your own indoor space. It features a table and 2 matching counter stools that tuck neatly underneath the table when not in use. Standing on 6 smooth rolling casters, this serving cart is easy to move from room to room. Suitable for a compact kitchen or dining room
Smart and compact design for easy storageTwo stools can be conveniently stored on the cartThe table can be folded to save space

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here