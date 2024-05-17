HOMCOM Modern Round Dining Table Set with 4 Upholstered Stools, Dining

Comfortable and compact seating you won't want to miss out on. This five-piece dining set from HOMCOM is a must for making those meals times even more special and memorable. Comes with four stools and large round table, in a modern grey and white colour scheme. The armless stools allow you to sit freely, with the triangle shape tucking under the table for easy storage. Stools are fitted with a padded cushion seat, and the table comes with a durable and flat MDF top. Finished with bottom bar on all pieces to hold you feet comfortably.