HOMCOM 3 Pcs Modern Dining Table Set with Table 2 Bench Seats Compact

This dining set, from HOMCOM, fuses modern and minimal style to give you something you'll love bringing into your home. Using particle board to form both the table and two stool seats, it's crafted into a clean-cut shape which can be dressed up or left how it stands - a truly versatile design. Each bench-seat fits underneath the table for compact and tidy storage. Suitable for seating two people. Also suitable for small businesses for light daily use.