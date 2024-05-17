Outsunny 3 Tier Wooden Garden Planters with Trellis for Climbing Plant

This Outsunny raised garden bed gives you so much. It comes with a back trellis for growing plants and vines, as well as three planter boxes - plenty of room to grow. A strong wooden structure, with a protective paint coating makes it suitable for outdoor use. Inner fabric bag to hold the soil in place. Get out and get growing with Outsunny.