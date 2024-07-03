Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Drawer Wooden Workstation Keyboard Walnut
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Drawer Wooden Workstation Keyboard Walnutimage 2 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Drawer Wooden Workstation Keyboard Walnutimage 3 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Drawer Wooden Workstation Keyboard Walnutimage 4 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Drawer Wooden Workstation Keyboard Walnutimage 5 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Drawer Wooden Workstation Keyboard Walnut

HOMCOM Computer Desk Drawer Wooden Workstation Keyboard Walnut

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£47.59

£47.59/each

HOMCOM Computer Desk Drawer Wooden Workstation Keyboard Walnut
This stylish computer desk is constructed using high quality steel and MDF. It has a compact design to use the smallest amount of space, so great for small rooms. Comes with a sliding tray for your keyboard and a large convenient workspace for your monitor and any other items for daily work. There is a small drawer and cabinet to keep your stationary or any personal belongings. Comes complete with anti-slip feet to make your desk more stable and secure. This desk can be used for both home and office environment.
Height adjustable between 52.5cm and 84cmSuitable for working and using at different levelsFour wheels to move side table around easily

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here