Vinsetto Adjustable Electric Standing Desk with 4 Memory Preset Black

Do you feel uncomfortable after sitting for a long time working? This Vinsetto height adjustable standing desk can meet your need for sit-stand dual-use. With its memory preset function, you can press(1.2.3.4) button for 2 seconds to set the memory height from 72cm to 116cm. Just press the number button to reach its corresponding height, lift column will automatically run to the right position. Besides, the anti-collision and overheat protection greatly ensures your security using smart desk.