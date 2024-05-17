HOMCOM 3 Piece Bar Table Set with Drawer, Basket and Rack White

Seat yourself and a friend in style with this three-piece kitchen breakfast bar set, from HOMCOM. Armless stools allow free movement for an unrestricted sitting experience

they can be tucked neatly under the breakfast bar table for space-saving convenience. The island-style is modern, fitted with side shelves and drawer for handy storage. Create a place to relax, day and night thanks to HOMCOM.