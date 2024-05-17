HOMCOM Computer Desk Drawer PC Writing Wooden Workstation Keyboard

This stylish computer desk is constructed using high quality steel and MDF. It has a compact design to use the smallest amount of space, so great for small rooms. Comes with a sliding tray for your keyboard and a large convenient workspace for your monitor and any other items for daily work. There is a small drawer and cabinet to keep your stationary or any personal belongings. Comes complete with anti-slip feet to make your desk more stable and secure. This desk can be used for both home and office environment.