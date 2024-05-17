HOMCOM Dining Table Set for 4, Modern Kitchen Table and Chairs

Any space made into a gathering space. This HOMCOM five-piece dining set comes with a table and four matching chairs - compact in size so it's suitable for smaller spots. A glass tabletop for a polished look, the surface provides a solid dining surface which can be wiped clean easily. Each chair is thickly padded for comfort, with smooth and stylish faux leather upholstery. When empty, you can tuck the chairs snuggly underneath the table for a compact size.