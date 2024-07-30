HOMCOM Dining Table and Bench Set for 4, Kitchen Table & 2 Benches

Time spent with company, in style. This HOMCOM dining table set brings together a dining table and two benches: seats four. Steel legs for a strong, supportive structure, with durable particle board table and seat tops with smooth coating to wipe clean easily. Industrial style is cool and striking. When done, the benches tuck into the table to help save space.