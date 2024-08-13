HOMCOM Gaming Desk with Gamepad Holder Cup Holder Headphone Hook

A great gaming setup deserves a pc desk which supports and holds everything you need - this desk from HOMCOM is a great choice. Made from steel frame to keep it stable and in 'Z' shape to enhance its balance. The large and flat table-top gives plenty of holding room for your various monitors, keyboards and other essentials, with a cup holder, headphone hook and cable management hole for organization. It's finished with foot pads to protect your floor. A sleek design brings more excitement to you.