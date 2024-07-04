HOMCOM Dining Table and Chairs Set of 3, Kitchen Table with 2 Chairs

Turn a small space into an inviting dining room - this HOMCOM three-piece kitchen table and chairs set. The dining set includes an oval table, with curved edges for a relaxed impression in a room. The shelf in the base of the table creates extra storage space. Tuck the chairs, hide the clutters underneath when not needed - perfect for the smaller home and kitchen spots.