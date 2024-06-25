HOMCOM 3 Pack Table Stool Set Industrial Design Metal Frame Oak Tone

Sit back, and let your food and drink take the limelight with this kitchen table set from HOMCOM. Formed of three pieces , a table and two stool-like chairs - the set is made into a minimalistic design which will always sit stylishly in your kitchen. Smooth surface is covered with a protective finish is easy to clean , ideal for those busy and hectic lifestyles. Compact, functional and forever-stylish , this is the ideal dining set for each and every home.