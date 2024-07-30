Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Gaming Desk with Gamepad Holder Cup Holder Headphone Hook
image 1 of HOMCOM Gaming Desk with Gamepad Holder Cup Holder Headphone Hookimage 2 of HOMCOM Gaming Desk with Gamepad Holder Cup Holder Headphone Hookimage 3 of HOMCOM Gaming Desk with Gamepad Holder Cup Holder Headphone Hookimage 4 of HOMCOM Gaming Desk with Gamepad Holder Cup Holder Headphone Hookimage 5 of HOMCOM Gaming Desk with Gamepad Holder Cup Holder Headphone Hook

HOMCOM Gaming Desk with Gamepad Holder Cup Holder Headphone Hook

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

HOMCOM Gaming Desk with Gamepad Holder Cup Holder Headphone Hook
A great gaming setup deserves a pc desk which supports and holds everything you need - this desk from HOMCOM is a great choice. Made from steel frame to keep it stable and in 'Z' shape to enhance its balance. The large and flat table-top gives plenty of holding room for your various monitors, keyboards and other essentials, with a cup holder, headphone hook and cable management hole for organization. It's finished with foot pads to protect your floor. A sleek design brings more excitement to you.
Sturdy steel frameFootpads to protect the floorCable management hole for electrical wires

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here