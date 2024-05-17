HOMCOM Bar Table Set 2 Stools Industrial Dining Room with Storage Shelf

Inject style into your home dining area with this three-piece set from HOMCOM. Made from metal to form a base which is steady and tough, the frame of the two chairs and matching table are crafted into a simple yet chic design, giving the set a timeless look with an industrial twist to blend in beautifully with your existing furnishings. Using high-quality MDF, the rich oak-tone chair seats and table top are sturdy and resistant to water and scratch damage, ensuring they durable for long-term use, with a smooth surface finish for easy cleaning , simply wipe over with a damp cloth. An under-top shelf on the table completes this set, providing room for convenient and easy-access storage. The perfect spot for you breakfast, coffee break and dinners.