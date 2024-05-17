HOMCOM Dining Table and Chairs Set of 4 with 2 Chairs Bench Grey

A forever-stylish focal point for family dinners and more with this HOMCOM dining table set. Powder coated steel frames for strong cores, fitted with durable particle board tops. The wood-effect is classic and looks greats in a wealth of home interiors. The dining room set comes with a rectangular dining table, two-seater bench and two chairs. Complete with a small shelf underneath the bench seat.