HOMCOM Computer Desk Quality Office Home PC Shelf Tray Wood Station

This stylish computer desk is constructed of quality steel and MDF for daily years of use. It has a compact design to use the smallest amount of space, so great for small rooms. Comes with a large workspace, a sliding keyboard tray, a movable elevated shelf, a drawer and a CPU stand for your monitor and daily work items. Equipped with anti-slip feet to make your desk more stable and secure. This modern home office desk is ideal for both home and office.