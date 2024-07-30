HOMCOM Computer Desk Dining Table Writing Table with Metal Frame, Black

Sometimes, simple works best. Especially in the case of this computer table from HOMCOM. With a solid metal frame which supports up to 100kg, it is crafted into a clean cut silhouette with a durable table top. Covered in a melamine surface, the top can be wiped down quickly and easily, making the work desk ideal for busy and hectic lifestyles, with adjustable feet to finish to ensure it is balanced and stable at all times. A great item for home and office.