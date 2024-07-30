Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Dining Table Writing Table with Metal Frame, Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Dining Table Writing Table with Metal Frame, Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Dining Table Writing Table with Metal Frame, Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Dining Table Writing Table with Metal Frame, Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Dining Table Writing Table with Metal Frame, Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Computer Desk Dining Table Writing Table with Metal Frame, Black

HOMCOM Computer Desk Dining Table Writing Table with Metal Frame, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£48.99

£48.99/each

HOMCOM Computer Desk Dining Table Writing Table with Metal Frame, Black
Sometimes, simple works best. Especially in the case of this computer table from HOMCOM. With a solid metal frame which supports up to 100kg, it is crafted into a clean cut silhouette with a durable table top. Covered in a melamine surface, the top can be wiped down quickly and easily, making the work desk ideal for busy and hectic lifestyles, with adjustable feet to finish to ensure it is balanced and stable at all times. A great item for home and office.
Durable and sturdy constructionWater and scratchresistantSmooth and easy to clean

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here