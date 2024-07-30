HOMCOM Computer Desk with 4 Moving Wheels Sliding Keyboard Tray White

Keep your working times clean and clutter-free with this small desk for home office from HOMCOM. The frame is made of metal for a sturdy structure, crafted into a 'z' shape design which enables it to keep balanced and stable. It features an open tabletop, slide-out keyboard tray and bottom shelf, giving you plenty of room for working and storage. 4 locking wheels at the bottom, making this pc desk easy to move around and keep stationary. A modern piece perfect for all home and office spaces.