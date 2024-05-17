HOMCOM 2-Tier Writing Desk Metal Frame Smooth Shelves Rustic Brown

Create the perfect environment for working from home with this two-tier work desk from HOMCOM. It uses a metal frame for a tough and sturdy structure, with thick particle board shelves for a solid and flat surface to work from. Both shelves are covered with melamine, so they are smooth and are protected against lighting marks and damage. The bottom shelf features a back panel, which allows safe storage and out of sight. This office table can make your work enjoyable.