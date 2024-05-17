Marketplace.
HOMCOM Wall Mounted Table with Space Saving Storage Compartments

£45.99

£45.99/each

HOMCOM Wall Mounted Table with Space Saving Storage Compartments
The wall mounted folding table from HOMCOM is a perfect solution to the family with limited space. It provides large storage space, you can put your photos or decorations on the upper space for displaying. This folding wall table has a magnetic working panel that can be closed when not in use, meaning not only do you save space but create a convenient storage area. Additionally, the adjustable shelf of the study desk meets your different storage needs. A great piece for your home or office.
Spacesaving solution;Magnetic working panel;Foldable;

